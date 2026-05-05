Brian Baldinger Names Todd Monken’s Biggest Strength As A Coach

As one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, Todd Monken has the benefit of a lot of experience as he takes over the Cleveland Browns. He has dealt with players of varying talents in both college and the pros, and he seemingly knows how to relate to just about anyone.

Monken was a longtime assistant who worked under various head coaches who had their own way of doing things. Being familiar with so many different systems, techniques, and strategies should only help him as he embarks on his new job.

Former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst Brian Baldinger recently named that flexibility as Monken’s biggest strength as a coach.

“[Todd’s] been in college, he’s been the coordinator. I think this is a guy that is going to adjust his offense to the talent that’s around him and what they do best. That’s the way it should be,” Baldinger said.

"(Monken) has been in college, he's been a coordinator. That's a guy who is going to adjust his offense to the talent that's around him and what they do best. That's the way it should be." 📞@BaldyNFL highlights Todd Monken's adaptability as a strength of his coaching style pic.twitter.com/22Sblvxt3m — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 5, 2026

The advantage would be that Monken is not completely attached to his system, and he will be able to adapt it to the players he has. That’s in contrast to other coaches who believe so strongly in their approach that the players must adapt to them, instead of vice versa.

Whether that works for the Browns remains to be seen. For the past three seasons under coordinator Jim Schwartz, Cleveland has had one of the best defenses in the NFL. Now, they will have to carry that success over to Monken and first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

On offense, where Monken has spent almost all of his coaching career, the Browns need a fresh start. They are positioned to get one, with a completely rebuilt offensive line that is adding first-round pick Spencer Fano, and an upgraded group of wide receivers, with first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-round pick Denzel Boston.

As it would have been under any new head coach, the quarterback will be the key to the entire operation. It will be very interesting to see if Monken treats that position differently than others, asking for either Deshaun Watson or Sanders to more closely adapt to the coach’s way of doing things rather than tailoring the entire offensive approach to the traits of one or the other.

Monken has impressed many in the media with his direct, no-nonsense style since being hired in January, and now he has to make it work with his players on the field.

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