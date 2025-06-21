Analyst Believes Former Browns Player Can Win MVP This Season

The Cleveland Browns made an unusual move this year, drafting multiple quarterbacks in the same draft.

Cleveland’s passing game has struggled for the past three years, forcing the Browns to look for a quarterback of the future yet again.

One analyst thinks that a former Browns quarterback could be among the best at the position this year.

In fact, analyst Ryan Tyler believes the former player could become an MVP candidate this season.

“My dark horse (MVP candidate) is Baker Mayfield,” Tyler said about the Tampa Bay quarterback.

"My dark horse is Baker. The Bucs have the best WR core in the NFL." – @ryantyler33

Tyler said that Mayfield doesn’t fit the mold of past MVP winners because the former Browns quarterback lacks the running ability of Buffalo’s Josh Allen or Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Instead, the analyst pointed to the players that Mayfield has to throw to, noting that Tampa Bay has “the best wide receiver core in the NFL as a whole.”

The analyst also pointed to the passing volume as another reason the Buccaneers’ signal-caller could become an MVP candidate.

Last year, Tampa Bay was third in the NFL in passing yards per game, finishing with 250 yards per outing in the regular season.

Mayfield finished the 2024 season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, numbers that ranked among the league’s top three in both categories.

The former Browns quarterback showed that ability during his time in Cleveland, too.

After being drafted as the top overall pick in 2018, he spent four seasons with the Browns.

Mayfield completed nearly 60 percent of his passes each year, throwing for at least 3,000 yards every season for the Browns.

