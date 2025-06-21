Browns Nation

Saturday, June 21, 2025
Analyst Believes Former Browns Player Can Win MVP This Season

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made an unusual move this year, drafting multiple quarterbacks in the same draft.

Cleveland’s passing game has struggled for the past three years, forcing the Browns to look for a quarterback of the future yet again.

One analyst thinks that a former Browns quarterback could be among the best at the position this year.

In fact, analyst Ryan Tyler believes the former player could become an MVP candidate this season.

“My dark horse (MVP candidate) is Baker Mayfield,” Tyler said about the Tampa Bay quarterback.

Tyler said that Mayfield doesn’t fit the mold of past MVP winners because the former Browns quarterback lacks the running ability of Buffalo’s Josh Allen or Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Instead, the analyst pointed to the players that Mayfield has to throw to, noting that Tampa Bay has “the best wide receiver core in the NFL as a whole.”

The analyst also pointed to the passing volume as another reason the Buccaneers’ signal-caller could become an MVP candidate.

Last year, Tampa Bay was third in the NFL in passing yards per game, finishing with 250 yards per outing in the regular season.

Mayfield finished the 2024 season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, numbers that ranked among the league’s top three in both categories.

The former Browns quarterback showed that ability during his time in Cleveland, too.

After being drafted as the top overall pick in 2018, he spent four seasons with the Browns.

Mayfield completed nearly 60 percent of his passes each year, throwing for at least 3,000 yards every season for the Browns.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation