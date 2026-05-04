Browns’ Most Unique Signing Could Actually Make The Roster

The Cleveland Browns used eight of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on offensive players. After making their most significant free agent additions on that side of the ball as well, that leaves them looking for other ways to add reinforcements to their defense.

One of those mechanisms is to sign undrafted free agents. These players who weren’t selected among 257 picks over seven rounds last month may not be the most heralded prospects, but they could find a way to contribute, especially on a rebuilding team like the Browns.

Cleveland made a unique acquisition when they signed defensive lineman Logan Fano almost as soon as the draft was over. At home in Utah, he was with his brother and former college teammate, Spencer Fano, an offensive tackle Cleveland had selected two days earlier with the No. 9 overall pick.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic believes the UDFA could be a perfect roster fit for the Browns, who need to upgrade their pass rush alongside Myles Garrett.

“The older brother of Browns first-round pick Spencer Fano, Logan Fano (6-5, 257) made a combined 18 tackles for loss with 10.5 sacks over the past three seasons as a hardworking edge. He’s reliable against the run and a former team captain. Don’t be surprised if he joins his brother and carves out a role in Cleveland,” Baumgardner wrote.

Logan Fano is more than two years older than Spencer Fano, but they were able to play the past three seasons together at Utah because Logan Fano’s career was delayed by multiple ACL injuries going all the way back to high school. An injury history such as that is often a reason a player will not be drafted, with the risk too high for most NFL teams.

However, a player like that could turn out to be a diamond in the rough, which is likely what the Browns are hoping to find with Logan Fano. In 28 college games, he also had 93 combined tackles and three forced fumbles.

Last season, when Garrett set the NFL single-season record with 23.0 sacks, only one other Cleveland edge rusher had more than three (Alex Wright, 5.5). Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was second on the team with 6.5, but he will be trying to return from a season-ending quad injury.

The Browns did not address their pass rush this offseason, so there should be an opportunity for Logan Fano to earn an important spot on the team.

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