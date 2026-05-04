The Cleveland Browns have had so much trouble finding a quarterback that it might be hard to believe that they would let any potential prospect go. But that was the case with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was a fifth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thompson-Robinson got into 15 games over two seasons with the Browns, including five starts. Though his passing statistics left a lot to be desired, his dual-threat ability was somewhat intriguing and may have earned him a chance to develop further.

Instead, the Browns traded Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles in the deal to acquire quarterback Kenny Pickett, who didn’t even make it to the start of the 2025 season with Cleveland. Thompson-Robinson never got into a game with the Eagles, either, and his football journey has taken a different turn.

The former Browns QB is making big plays in the UFL, where he is now the quarterback of the Birmingham Stallions.

“Dorian Thompson-Robinson is making big plays in the UFL. The former NFL QB made his UFL debut earlier this season,” NFL on ESPN posted.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is making big plays in @TheUFL 🔥 The former NFL QB made his UFL debut earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/7bQAI1e4Ku — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 3, 2026

Thompson-Robinson joined the spring league this season when he was drafted by the expansion Orlando Storm. After serving as the backup to Jack Plummer, Thompson-Robinson was traded to Birmingham in a deal that sent quarterback Matt Corral to Orlando.

Given a chance to play, Thompson-Robinson is showing some of the scrambling and throwing ability that made him a developmental NFL prospect coming out of UCLA. In two games with Birmingham, he has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns, adding 55 yards on 10 rushes with one TD. He helped Birmingham end a four-game losing streak with an upset win against Orlando.

Interestingly, the Browns selected a somewhat similar quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. They added Taylen Green with the first pick of the sixth round, No. 182 overall, based on his size and impressive physical attributes, which included a record 40-yard dash time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns make better use of Green than they did of Thompson-Robinson, or if they will eventually face off against each other in a UFL game someday.

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