Analyst Believes Former Browns Star Is ‘Done’

The Cleveland Browns made a tough decision this offseason.

They chose not to keep Nick Chubb around, not even in a diminished role.

Now, Grant Puskar believes he might not have it anymore.

He took to X to assess some of the words DeMeco Ryans said about him, and he believes they were nothing but euphemisms often associated with players who are done:

““He loves football” and “he prepares the right way” are the ultimate ‘he doesn’t have it anymore’ words,” he wrote.

“He loves football” and “he prepares the right way” are the ultimate ‘he doesn’t have it anymore’ words. Sad. Wish he did. But the #Browns FO took heat here for nothing. He’s done. https://t.co/yLIsFfu2DN — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) August 4, 2025

Chubb wasn’t at his best last season.

Of course, that made perfect sense since he was just coming back from a major injury.

However, it seems like the Browns didn’t like his chances of bouncing back.

Chubb reportedly wanted to stay in Cleveland, yet the team claimed they didn’t want to keep him around unless they had a clear role for him.

Then, that door was closed when they drafted both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Chubb ultimately signed with the Houston Texans, but some now-viral clips make it seem like his best days are clearly behind him.

He will be Joe Mixon’s backup, and while he could and should give the Texans’ offense a strong punch, he might not get enough touches to get into a rhythm.

We’ve seen this type of thing happen way too often.

Father Time is ruthless to running backs.

Their fall from grace is usually as notorious as it is sudden.

It would’ve still been nice to see him spend his entire career in Northeast Ohio, but this is a cruel business.

