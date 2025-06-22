Browns Nation

Sunday, June 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Myles Garrett Isn’t Happy In Cleveland

Analyst Believes Myles Garrett Isn’t Happy In Cleveland

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

As soon as the Cleveland Browns’ disastrous 3-14 season ended in January, the clock started clicking on star defensive end Myles Garrett’s tenure with the only franchise he has ever known.

He shook the fan base to its core early in the offseason by formally and publicly requesting a trade, though that never came to fruition as he eventually signed a 4-year, $160 million contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback ever.

Despite all the money and the new, exciting faces on the roster, Pat McGuire said in a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show that although Myles Garrett took the new contract, he wasn’t happy about it, and judging by his body language, he still doesn’t want to be in Cleveland.

“Myles took the new contract but he wasn’t happy about it,” McGuire said.

If Garrett didn’t want to be in Cleveland anymore, he could and would have stood firm on his trade request.

That situation has been put to bed, so it can’t be fun for Browns fans to have to relive it with comments like this when all the focus is on the rookies, the quarterback competition, and putting last season far in the rearview mirror.

Garrett posted 14 sacks last season despite dealing with a pair of foot injuries, and it will be fun to see what he can do with a rookie like Mason Graham anchoring the middle of the line.

That’s not the kind of player that makes you want to leave town.

Browns Nation