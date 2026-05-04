Shedeur Sanders Hints At Future Plans After Graduation

Shedeur Sanders can articulate a mature approach to life, which sometimes seems contrary to the way he is perceived by much of the public. While the most cynical among those fans believes the Cleveland Browns quarterback should be planning for a future outside of football that will come sooner rather than later, Sanders remains committed to the task, whether it be on the field or in the classroom.

This past weekend, Sanders graduated from the University of Colorado, where he played his final two college football seasons. He earned a degree in sociology, reportedly with a 3.9 GPA.

Now, Sanders is hinting at his future plans after graduation, which may include a master’s degree.

“I got to stack up my real-life chips. I’m really thinking about getting my master’s. I don’t know yet. Something I really feel like that would be very effective. I don’t think you have to have your master’s or have to have your degree to be successful, but I’m doing it more for the activity of learning,” Sanders said.

In discussing the potential of furthering his education with a friend, the game of football does not come up in that part of the conversation. Sanders seems like he has given the idea quite a bit of thought, commenting on how an advanced degree is likely to be required for things he may want to pursue in the future.

But first, Sanders will continue to take part in a competition to become the Browns’ starting quarterback this season, which began during a voluntary minicamp that was held before the 2026 NFL Draft. Since it has ended, there has already been much speculation about whether he or Deshaun Watson is in the lead, and some controversy generated by Sanders’ brother on social media.

There are some observers who believe this is a bigger chance than Sanders deserves or has earned, based on his play in making seven starts during his rookie season. Others are steadfast in saying that Sanders is the best and only option for the Browns this season, as they must give him every chance to prove that he can be their QB of the future.

The outcome could determine Sanders’ future in the NFL going forward, but regardless of how that turns out, he looks to have a plan for what his future years will entail.

NEXT:

One Browns Insider Believes The Team Is About To Surprise In 2026