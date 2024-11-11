Analyst Calls Out Browns’ Front Office Over Failed Season

The Cleveland Browns’ season seems all but over.

They could still go on a run and finish the season with a strong playoff push, but it doesn’t seem realistic right now.

It might not also be in their best interests, as they might be better off getting a good draft pick and planning for the future.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that this wasn’t part of the plan.

Most talking heads and fans thought and hoped this team would be in the mix for a playoff spot, and their performances in the first half of the season were as unpleasantly surprising as they were disappointing.

That’s why Daryl Ruiter wants more accountability and answers from the front office.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the veteran Cleveland sports media member called out the Browns’ front office for not telling the fans what they want and need to hear.

“When you were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender and your season is now in the toilet, fans deserve answers as to why. Why has this turned into the mess that it has,” Ruiter said.

He believes they should be held accountable for how things went down this season, and Andrew Berry’s recent press conference didn’t clear the air on pretty much any of the issues that worry the fan base.

He also talked about how happy Za’Darius Smith looked about leaving, and that speaks volumes about the state of the team.

Granted, it’s not like this team is a mess and they need to blow things up.

But with the way things went south, Ruiter believes the fans deserve better and more than generic and PR-trained answers.

