Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 10, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Has Strong Belief About Nick Chubb’s Future With Browns

Insider Has Strong Belief About Nick Chubb’s Future With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 26: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns smiles during the second quarter on the sidelines of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face critical decisions this offseason, with the quarterback situation topping their priority list.

With Deshaun Watson’s future looking uncertain, the team might set their sights on the promising QB class of 2025.

But perhaps an even more delicate matter awaits them – the future of their star running back, Nick Chubb.

The conversation about Chubb’s fate with the Browns gained momentum recently when NFL Insider Tony Grossi addressed the topic on The Land On Demand.

The pressing question wasn’t just about a potential extension, but whether Chubb could recapture his dominant form after his devastating injury.

For Cleveland’s front office, it’s more than just a roster decision – it’s about the future of a player who’s been the heart of their offense.

Grossi didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on the matter.

He believes the Browns need to stand by their star running back, even if it means taking a calculated risk on a short-term deal.

“My position is you do whatever is necessary to make right by Chubb. If that means a short-term deal on the ‘if come’ that he regains close to his prior form, you do it. In my world, Chubb would finish his career with the Browns and no other team,” he said.

Chubb’s impact on Cleveland can’t be overstated. Before his setback, he was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most fearsome runners, consistently breaking tackles and churning out yards when the Browns needed them most.

But his second major knee injury last season has cast a shadow over his future. While he’s back on the field, he hasn’t quite shown the explosive power that once made defenders lose sleep.

NEXT:  Insider Believes Browns Could Be Flexed Out Of 2 Prime-Time Games
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation