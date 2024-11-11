Insider Has Strong Belief About Nick Chubb’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns face critical decisions this offseason, with the quarterback situation topping their priority list.

With Deshaun Watson’s future looking uncertain, the team might set their sights on the promising QB class of 2025.

But perhaps an even more delicate matter awaits them – the future of their star running back, Nick Chubb.

The conversation about Chubb’s fate with the Browns gained momentum recently when NFL Insider Tony Grossi addressed the topic on The Land On Demand.

The pressing question wasn’t just about a potential extension, but whether Chubb could recapture his dominant form after his devastating injury.

For Cleveland’s front office, it’s more than just a roster decision – it’s about the future of a player who’s been the heart of their offense.

Grossi didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on the matter.

He believes the Browns need to stand by their star running back, even if it means taking a calculated risk on a short-term deal.

“My position is you do whatever is necessary to make right by Chubb. If that means a short-term deal on the ‘if come’ that he regains close to his prior form, you do it. In my world, Chubb would finish his career with the Browns and no other team,” he said.

Chubb’s impact on Cleveland can’t be overstated. Before his setback, he was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most fearsome runners, consistently breaking tackles and churning out yards when the Browns needed them most.

But his second major knee injury last season has cast a shadow over his future. While he’s back on the field, he hasn’t quite shown the explosive power that once made defenders lose sleep.

