Analyst Floats 2 Veteran QB Options For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several months, even beyond the upcoming draft. Having two first-round picks is a luxury that not many teams have the opportunity to possess, and if they select correctly, the Browns could add two blue-chip prospects to their roster.

Whether it’s in the draft or otherwise, the Browns have to figure out the quarterback position. Shedeur Sanders didn’t play well enough to guarantee himself the job, and all indications are that this is going to be a true competition.

It could be between him and Deshaun Watson, or the Browns could add a rookie to throw another option into the mix. They could also pursue a veteran in the free-agent market, an option that several analysts have tossed around.

Analyst Seth Walder threw out two names in a recent segment of 92.3’s The Fan, both of which are ideas for the team to toy around with.

“I like Kyler Murray to Cleveland… I think Kyler Murray or Malik Willis can both be great options,” Walder said.

Kyler Murray was the first name he threw out, as it seems like a split between him and the Arizona Cardinals is all but confirmed. Murray, like Watson, has been viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league when at his peak, but injuries have slowed him down in recent years. If he has a renaissance at his next destination, whether it’s with the Browns or another team, he could bring a team back to life.

Malik Willis is an interesting option, another name that’s been brought up for teams like the Browns, who could be getting desperate at the position. Willis was excellent in relief of Jordan Love in Green Bay, but there’s a reason he was relegated to a backup role.

Both of these athletes bring unique attributes to the table, and if the cost is low enough, the Browns could pursue either of them.

Cost is going to be a big determining factor, as they already have Watson on the books for a lot more than they’d like, at least at the moment.

