Carson Schwesinger Reveals What He Loves About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns moved a major piece of their defensive unit recently, but that hasn’t changed their outlook on the upcoming season. This defensive unit appears focused and ready for the challenge ahead.

Recently, linebacker Carson Schwesinger was asked about the Browns’ defensive unit. He gave a great response on why he loves playing on this defense.

“I love playing behind the attack front we have. They’d go in and mess it all up, and we clean it up behind. They’re the engine that’s rolling and as they go, we go. I love being able to play behind them. Obviously, I love the scheme. It allows the backers run and hit, and who wouldn’t love that as a linebacker? I love the guys who are all out there with us. I think we got a great connection as a defense. That goes further than just being on the field,” Schwesinger said.

Schwesinger is entering his second season with the organization after being drafted in the second-round in 2025. As a rookie, Schwesinger recorded 156 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions in 16 games with the Browns. The 23-year-old earned himself AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for his play this past season.

As for the Browns’ defense, it has been the main reason for this team having any success lately. They finished ranked as a top-10 defensive unit in the NFL last season. The Browns ranked 4th in the league in yards allowed per game. They finished 3rd overall in passing defense and 5th in the NFL in defensive EPA.

The biggest question now is, how will this defense look without Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on the roster? The Browns recently traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for linebacker Jared Verse and draft compensation.

The absence of Garrett is certainly going to be felt, but Verse is a reliable player with two Pro Bowl selections in his first two seasons. The Browns have a strong overall defensive unit that can survive without Garrett on the field. Schwesinger mentioned this team has a good bond, and it shows, given their defensive numbers this past season.

The defense shouldn’t be something that fans need to worry about this upcoming season.

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