Analyst Says Jared Verse Gives Browns Something Myles Garrett Never Did

The conversation around the Myles Garrett trade has focused heavily on pass rush production, draft capital, and age. But one analyst is making a point that goes deeper than any of those factors, and it speaks to something the Browns have genuinely been missing for years. Xavier Crocker of Honor The Land is arguing that Jared Verse brings something to Cleveland that Garrett, for all his undeniable talent, never quite delivered.

Crocker did not mince words.

“If there’s one thing that we’re getting differently from Myles Garrett to Jared Verse, it’s the leadership. You don’t have to tell him that he has to be a leader,” Crocker said.

"You don't have to tell him that he has to be a leader." #DawgPound@chefzae23 sees Jared Verse as an improvement over Myles Garrett in the leadership department. Do you agree? Watch HTL at https://t.co/6xwHiz19AD! pic.twitter.com/g7pKlO6O3t — Honor The Land (@honortheland) June 7, 2026

Despite being the best player on the roster for the better part of a decade, Garrett never fully embraced the role of locker room leader in the way a franchise cornerstone typically does. The criticism was consistent. He was a dominant individual performer who kept mostly to himself rather than someone who actively elevated the players around him and set a tone that filtered through the entire defense.

The evidence was visible even before the trade. Garrett skipped voluntary OTAs while his teammates were putting in work in Berea.

Verse has shown the opposite from the moment he arrived. He showed up voluntarily. He stepped to the podium after day one and declared this is not a losing team. He was already talking through rush packages with Alex Wright before mandatory minicamp even started. Denzel Ward reached out to welcome him and Verse made time for him immediately. These are not the actions of a player going through the motions. These are the actions of someone who understands that leadership is demonstrated through behavior every single day, not just on game day.

The Browns spent years hoping Garrett would naturally grow into that role and it never fully materialized. With Verse, that conversation appears to be unnecessary from day one. The guys are already looking to him. The standard he carries is already being felt in that building.

Sometimes a trade delivers more than what shows up on the stat sheet. This might be one of those times.

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