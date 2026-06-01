Breaking: Myles Garrett Traded To Rams

The Cleveland Browns have made the franchise-altering decision to trade Myles Garrett, arguably the best pass rusher of his generation and one of the top players in the entire NFL, to the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns will receive Pro-Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse and a first-round pick, plus additional compensation.

This ends the most recent saga between the Browns and Garrett, who had not attended any of the Browns’ recent voluntary workouts and had never met face-to-face with Todd Monken since he was hired as Cleveland’s head coach in January. The organization had changed the wording in the contract extension Garrett signed last offseason to make him easier to trade, and with June 1 arriving on the NFL calendar, the sides acted quickly to make a deal.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted the breaking news.

“Bombshell: The #Browns are finalizing a trade of Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the #Rams in a shocker, sources tell me, @TomPelissero & @AdamSchefter . Cleveland would send Garrett to LA in exchange for star edge Jared Verse, a first-rounder, and more,” Rapoport wrote.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Bombshell: The #Browns are finalizing a trade of Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the #Rams in a shocker, sources tell me, @TomPelissero & @AdamSchefter. Cleveland would send Garrett to LA in exchange for star edge Jared Verse, a first-rounder, and more. pic.twitter.com/sQkTsV7QLD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2026

Garrett had been linked to the Rams in trade rumors leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, and Los Angeles has decided to part with Kerse, who is considered to be one of the top young pass rushers in the game. In two seasons with L.A., he has 12.0 sacks, including 7.5 last season.

That does pale in comparison to what Garrett has been able to accomplish in nine seasons with the Browns. Last year, he set the NFL single-season record for sacks with 23.0, breaking the mark that was shared by Michael Strahan and T..J. Watt. It was Garrett’s eighth straight season with double digits, falling short only as a rookie after he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

For his career, Garrett has 125.5 sacks in 134 games. He was considered a franchise cornerstone with the Browns, but the relationship had been strained since he requested a trade during his contract negotiations last offseason, and further by his disappointment in the fact that the Browns hired Monken over former coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Now, the 30-year-old will have a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl for the first time on his way to a likely induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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