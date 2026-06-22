Analyst Turns Heads With Recent Report About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns made the somewhat unexpected decision to extend their quarterback competition into training camp, rather than having a starter in place when it begins in July. It was widely reported that it was because Shedeur Sanders had closed the gap on Deshaun Watson over the final OTAs and minicamps, but the organization may have had an ulterior motive.

While Sanders may have deserved the glowing observations about his improvement, there could be something else at play. By keeping the competition alive, the Browns also may have increased Sanders’ market around the NFL.

Analyst Tony Rizzo is turning heads with his recent report about Sanders, saying the Browns are involved in calls about a possible trade.

“There are talks, ongoing calls, about the availability of Shedeur Sanders. I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made. And I think it’s probably in the best interest of both parties here,” Rizzo said.

"There are talks and ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders," – Rizz's antenna is UP about the Browns QB situation right now 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/T6XyD4jffl — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 22, 2026

Speculation about a potential Sanders deal has been growing in recent days, tied in part to the availability of quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby in the upcoming NFL supplemental draft. If the Browns were to add Sorsby, they would likely want to move on from one of their four other QBs, with Sanders potentially able to bring back the most in return.

Even if the Browns do not submit the winning bid for Sorsby, the fact that they might be considering it could be an indication of what they think about Sanders’ future as a viable NFL starter. The fact that Watson has been seen as the front-runner for the starting job is already a signal that the organization has its doubts about the 24-year-old.

Despite downplaying his ability from almost the moment he arrived as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns are now praising Sanders’ development and enhancing his chances to be their starting QB. With his value probably as high as it’s ever been, though that may not be saying much, the time could be right to trade him for whatever they can get.

That would leave Watson as the no-controversy starter, with Dillon Gabriel as the backup and rookie Taylen Green as a developmental third stringer. If the Browns are uncomfortable with that, they should be able to find a veteran backup at some point during the preseason.

Meanwhile, they can set their sights fully on the QB-heavy 2027 NFL Draft, without worrying that they may be leaving something behind in Sanders.

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