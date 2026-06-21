Analyst Has Theory On Why Browns Have Struggled Since 1999

The Cleveland Browns have spent the better part of 3 decades searching for sustained success, and the explanations for that struggle have ranged from poor draft decisions to chaotic ownership changes to simple bad luck. But Nick Pedone of BIGPLAY Sports Network offered a different theory that traces the franchise’s struggles all the way back to the circumstances surrounding the team’s return in 1999, and his argument paints a picture of an organization that was set up to fail from the very beginning.

Pedone laid out his case for why the Browns have never fully recovered from the way the franchise was relaunched.

“I honestly believe that the Browns are still paying for that move to Baltimore. I genuinely believe that the NFL realized what a big mistake that was, and they rushed the Browns to get their organization back in 1999 as an expansion franchise instead of 2000. They were trying to prepare for an NFL draft, and they had no general manager. They had no head coach, and they were so far behind the 8-ball in terms of their offseason process when they found out that they were getting the organization back. They were set up to fail from the jump. I think we’re still paying for the sins of Art Modell to this day,” Pedone said.

The Browns were screwed from the start. #DawgPound "I honestly believe that the Browns are still paying for that move to Baltimore." – @NickPedone12 https://t.co/3Lg8Nlmp86 pic.twitter.com/LQIqr72qCa — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) June 20, 2026

Building an entire football organization from scratch, hiring a general manager, hiring a head coach, assembling a scouting department, and preparing for a draft all in a compressed timeframe is an enormous undertaking, and doing it under that kind of deadline pressure almost certainly led to mistakes that took years to correct.

Other expansion franchises throughout NFL history have typically been given more lead time to build their infrastructure before ever taking the field. Compare that traditional expansion timeline to what Cleveland actually experienced, where an entire football operation needed to be created essentially overnight, and it becomes easier to understand why the foundation of the relaunched franchise may have been shakier than anyone realized at the time.

Whether or not the lingering effects of that rushed 1999 relaunch are still being felt today is impossible to prove definitively, but the broader point is worth taking seriously. Andrew Berry has spent recent years building exactly the kind of stable infrastructure, in scouting, analytics, and coaching continuity, that the original 1999 organization simply did not have time to establish. The current era of Browns football, with back-to-back strong draft classes and significant roster investment, may represent the first real opportunity for this franchise to operate with the kind of foundational stability that other organizations have enjoyed since their inception.

Browns fans have heard plenty of theories over the years about why this franchise has struggled for so long. Pedone’s theory warrants some consideration, given the traces back to decisions made decades before most of the current roster was even born.

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