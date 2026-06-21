Browns Get Good News About Harold Fannin Jr. Ahead Of Training Camp

Harold Fannin Jr. has been one of the most pleasant surprises on the entire Browns roster since his rookie season, leading the team in targets, catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. So when he was noticeably absent from the field throughout OTAs and minicamp this spring, it understandably raised some concern among Browns fans.

Mary Kay Cabot addressed the situation, and the update she provided should ease most of those worries heading into training camp.

“Fannin sat out OTAs and minicamp with an undisclosed injury, but should be ready at some point during training camp, which starts around July 29. Fannin didn’t have anything wrapped or braced as he stood on the sidelines, and didn’t walk with even the slightest limp. He did sit out the season finale in Cincinnati with a groin injury suffered the week before against the Steelers, and that injury may have carried over into the offseason,” Cabot wrote.

If this truly is a lingering issue connected to the groin injury that cost him the regular season finale against the Bengals, that points toward a manageable situation rather than something that threatens his availability for a significant chunk of the 2026 season. Teams routinely hold players out of voluntary and mandatory offseason work as a precaution even when the underlying issue is relatively minor, especially when there is no urgency to rush a player back onto the field in June.

Missing voluntary OTAs and even mandatory minicamp carries far less weight than missing actual training camp practices, where roster decisions and depth chart battles genuinely start to take shape.

The passing game already looks dramatically improved with the additions of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, while Isaiah Bond has continued building on his rookie season with a strong offseason of his own. Having that level of competition and talent already established around him gives Fannin every incentive to return at full strength rather than rush back before he is completely ready.

Fannin’s rookie season established him as a foundational piece of this offense, finishing with 72 receptions for 731 yards and 6 touchdowns across 16 games.

Browns fans have plenty of reasons for excitement about this passing attack heading into 2026. Getting Fannin Jr. back at full strength by the time training camp wraps up would only add to that optimism.

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