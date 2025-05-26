Analyst Isn’t Buying Recent Deshaun Watson Rumor

The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster right now, four of whom are healthy enough to play right away.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly aiming to get back on the field this season, which might be wishful thinking, considering the extent of his aggravated injury.

Then again, with all the buzz surrounding him and how he’s reportedly been very active in team meetings, some believe that there might still be a chance that he will play for the Browns again.

Matt Fontana, however, isn’t so optimistic.

In the latest edition of his show, he explained why those rumors don’t make any sense, starting with the financial relief the Browns could get if Watson is unable to suit up all year long:

“At this juncture and where we’re at, the Browns say ‘Oh, we’ll keep that door open [for Deshaun Watson].’ It’s not. There’s no way. They’d rather go sign Matt Ryan out of the CBS booth,” Fontana said.

Jimmy Haslam seemingly shut the door on Watson when he admitted that the team had swung and missed when they traded for him.

Some argue that the Browns might consider playing him if the season is already over to try and drive his trade value up, but with two rookies on the roster, that might not be in their best interests.

Watson had more than enough opportunities to prove his worth and be the team’s savior, and he didn’t do so.

He still has two years left on his contract, but all things considered, the sooner they move from one another, the better for all parties involved.

