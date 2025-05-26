Fans Are Buzzing About New Video Of Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns needed to find someone to fill in for Nick Chubb.

That’s why they made sure to double down and took not one but two rookie running backs.

However, as promising as Dylan Sampson looks, Quinshon Judkins will most likely handle the bulk of the workload right out of the gate.

With that in mind, multiple fans took to social media to react to the NFLPA’s hype video that depicted Judkins showing off in his new threads:

“The best I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented.

One wrote, “Cleveland will be exciting to watch this year.”

A fan kept it simple, writing, “DAWG”

The No. 36 pick is coming off three consecutive 1,000 rushing-yard seasons.

He logged 1,567 rushing yards as a freshman at Ole Miss, the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history.

He then led the SEC with 15 rushing touchdowns in his second season, and he logged 1,060 yards in his lone season at Ohio State despite sharing backcourt duties with TreVeyon Henderson.

Judkins combines power and raw strength with quick moves and smooth hips.

He forced nearly 200 missed tackles during the past three years in college, and he’s not someone who’s going to fall down after one or two tackles.

While he’s not the fastest running back out there, he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his ability to find gaps in the defense and bully his way downhill also helped him have plenty of explosive plays in college.

The Browns will be a run-heavy team regardless of who’s behind center, and Judkins might be in for a huge role right out of the gate.

NEXT:

Bernie Kosar Believes 1 Browns Rookie Could Be 'Special'