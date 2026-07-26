Analyst Makes A Big Prediction About Denzel Boston

The Cleveland Browns made some major upgrades through the draft this year. They improved the offensive line and made some significant additions to the wide receiver room as well.

One move that could pay off big time for the Browns is selecting Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in the second round.

ESPN analyst Nick Paulus believes that Boston can contribute in a big way this next season.

“Denzel Boston is gonna be WR1 for the Browns by the end of the season..DAWG,” Paulus posted on X.

Denzel Boston is gonna be WR1 for the Browns by the end of the season.. DAWG#DawgPound https://t.co/EZKRbqcFMZ — Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) July 26, 2026

The Browns are clearly high on Boston, considering they selected him with the 39th overall pick during this year’s draft. Boston posted back-to-back strong seasons with the Washington Huskies, so his draft stock was likely going to be in that range anyway.

During his final season at Washington, Boston recorded 62 receptions, 881 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns in 12 games. He’s a skilled wideout who can win contested throws and could be a top option in the red zone.

The expectation is that Boston is going to begin the season as the third wideout on this roster. Jerry Jeudy figures to be the No. 1, and fellow rookie KC Concepcion is likely to secure the second spot. The Browns selected Concepcion with the 24th overall pick, but are high on both rookies being contributors right away.

The Browns don’t have a ton of competition at the wideout spot to begin the season. With that being said, both Concepcion and Boston figure to have significant playing time right away. There is likely to be a learning curve, but at least both players are expected to get regular reps.

The Browns are having Jeudy begin the season as the top wideout, but he’s unlikely to end the season there. The expectation is that either Concepcion or Boston is going to jump him on the depth chart at some point. Boston has been slightly overlooked, which is possibly because of concerns about his speed.

He has all the attributes to be a top option in the NFL, so fans shouldn’t be shocked if he takes over the No. 1 role at some point.

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