Historic Browns Voice Has High Hopes For Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns took nearly a month to make a head coaching hire during this offseason’s hiring cycle. They were the last seat in the game of musical chairs and wound up hiring first-time head coach Todd Monken, who spent the last few years as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens and brings decades of much-needed offensive experience to the worst offensive team in the NFL.

A lot of fans were disappointed in the hire because there were some other younger and sexier names making the interview rounds, but just because Monken wasn’t the biggest name out there doesn’t mean he wasn’t the right guy for the job. Even before the pads have been put on, he has managed to win the faith of a lot of analysts and former players, including one historic voice who has high hopes for him.

During a recent episode of At The Office, former champion with the 1946 Browns Lowell Caylor explained the expectations he has for Monken.

“I got a feeling that the people they have in place now are going to do a better job. I’m really excited about what I think Todd Monken can do. I love his approach and the way he handles stuff. You don’t have to wonder where he stands on things. I think he’s going to bring a totally different culture to this team, so I’m excited to see how we do this year,” said Caylor.

Caylor is one of the last remaining members of the last Browns championship team. The 85-year-old former cornerback played one season for the Browns and appeared in 13 games. He was drafted in the 16th round by the Chicago Bears in 1963 out of Miami of Ohio and played just the one year in the NFL.

The 1964 NFL Championship was held in Cleveland and was the city’s last championship prior to the Cavaliers winning the NBA title in 2016. Caylor sounds optimistic enough that Monken can be next in line.

It’s certainly going to be a season to watch, and hopefully Monken and his crew can make Caylor proud.

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