Analyst Loves How the Browns Built One Position Group

After ranking last in the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches last season, the Cleveland Browns needed to drastically improve their wide receivers. The project may have gone better than anyone would have hoped.

After adding KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns revamped that unit in the span of two days. With the rookies turning heads during minicamps and OTAs, the Browns may have solved a big dilemma for years to come.

Analyst Dan Menningen loves how the Browns built that position group, saying its versatility is akin to a successful basketball starting five.

“I love the way that they’ve built this wide receiver room. It’s a personal bias. It’s the way I would build it. I was always told that you build a wide receiver room the same way you build a basketball team. You want a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things and some overlap in between. It feels like the Browns are starting to do that in there by getting a ball-winner in Denzel Boston, a true X, route-running, ball-winner, tall dude. This team has sorely lacked that for as long as I can remember from somebody who isn’t a tight end. You’ve got KC Concepcion who you can use a lot of different ways. You’re starting to see all of these pieces come together to build the skill set you need out of a room,” Menningen said.

"The other position group that I think is gonna be fun to watch, the WR group…I love the way that they've built this WR room." ➡️ @RuiterWrongFAN and @Thesportsfeller on the #Browns heading into training camp pic.twitter.com/2ySm7BYEXW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 24, 2026

After being linked to various veterans during the offseason, most notably Bryan Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns did not make any additions via trade or free agency. Instead, they used two of their first three picks in the draft on the position, selecting Concepcion at No. 24 overall in the first round and Boston with the No. 39 choice in the second round.

Combined with the emergence of second-year player Isaiah Bond and the return of veteran Jerry Jeudy, the Browns arguably have one of the most diverse wide receiver rooms in the NFL. That includes emerging tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who led the team in all of the major statistical categories last season and could be the centerpiece of the offense this year.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Concepcion and Boston arriving at the same time is how well they seem to complement each other. At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Concepcion is an elusive target who can line up anywhere and generate yardage after the catch. Boston, at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, is the ideal red-zone and third-down target with exceptional hands that the Browns have been searching for at the position.

If Jeudy can regain the form he showed two years ago, and Bond can build on his vast potential, the Browns may go from having the worst wide receiver group in the NFL to featuring one of its best.

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