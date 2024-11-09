Browns Nation

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Analyst Makes A Bold Prediction About Browns’ QB Situation

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are sitting at 2-7 largely due to a disastrous quarterback situation that doesn’t have a light at the end of the tunnel, as Deshaun Watson once again disappointed with his performance this season before suffering another season-ending injury.

The Browns are still on the hook for Watson’s large cap hit for two more years, and needless to say, the trade from the Houston Texans has been an unmitigated disaster now three years in, but one analyst recently made a bold prediction about the situation.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote a piece about his midseason predictions for the Browns and said, “Because the Browns don’t have a quarterback of the future despite having more than $170 million in salary-cap commitments to Deshaun Watson, they probably have to let (Dorian) Thompson-Robinson play so the second-year quarterback can get important experience and the team can get a full evaluation.”

The take makes sense, but the chances of Thompson-Robinson proving himself capable of being a long-term solution at quarterback are slim to none.

The move could happen naturally if current starter Jameis Winston struggles again like he did last week against the Los Angeles Chargers when he threw three interceptions.

Winston is motivated to prove himself capable of being a starter again, while Thompson-Robinson is the younger option who has yet to establish himself as more than a high-upside QB prospect.

The Browns started five different quarterbacks last year, so you can’t put it past this organization to make another switch at some point, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for DTR to prove himself as the answer to this team’s QB woes.

Browns Nation