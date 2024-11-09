Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Za’Darius Smith Clarifies His Cryptic Tweet From The Morning Of Trade Deadline

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Detroit Lions made an unsurprising but potentially very impactful move at the NFL’s trade deadline when they brought in edge rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns to take the place of injured star sack artist Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season with a broken leg.

The move had a bit of a shadow cast over it when Smith sent out a cryptic tweet the morning of the trade.

The morning of the trade deadline, Smith tweeted out “SMH,” which stands for stands “shaking my head,” and when asked about it during a Friday media session, Smith clarified his tweet and said “It was just taking too long. Obviously, after that, it got done, I deleted it, man. Sorry for the fans that were thinking otherwise, but like I said, happy to be here and happy to be with this football team.”

It was a truly honest and endearing answer, as we can all relate to getting a little impatient at times, yet none of us have the added stress of potentially getting traded across the country by our employers.

Smith looks happy to be with the Lions, and he should be since he now has the chance to suit up for one of the true contenders in this league after spending the first half of the season with one of the league’s worst teams.

Smith has had a strong year so far with five sacks and should be a great addition to the Lions, but it’s nice to hear that he wasn’t taking shots at his former team with his cryptic tweet.

Browns Nation