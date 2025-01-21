Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns were coming off a postseason berth in 2023 and had high expectations in 2024.

With most of their roster returning last season, one could only assume that they would make the playoffs once again.

Fast forward to today, and we all know what happened.

Then again, this roster is much better than their record showed.

That’s why the Browns were included in Chris Canty’s list of the five non-playoff teams that could return to the playoffs next season (via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio).

He added the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons to the mix, which, curiously, means he didn’t choose the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns could be one of the most improved teams in the league next season, but they need to nail the offseason.

Of course, they desperately need to address their quarterback situation, but it will go way beyond that.

The offensive line also needs extensive retooling.

Moving on from Andy Dickerson was a big step in the right direction, but it will not be enough.

Also, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry will have little to no margin for error in 2025.

They weathered the storm and managed to survive after a tough 2024, but the owner might not be as patient with them if they get off to another dismal start next season.

They know they’re not that far off from contending, and with Myles Garrett threatening to leave if they don’t get their act together, they will most likely be on a short leash.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Names Biggest Need For Team In Draft Besides QB