Browns Insider Names Biggest Need For Team In Draft Besides QB

The Cleveland Browns are better than what their record suggests to most fans.

Then again, they are a flawed team, and as such, they need to address multiple issues in the offseason.

Needless to say, most people will focus on the quarterback position, as it might be the most glaring issue they have right now.

Nonetheless, the team should also look to strengthen several other spots on the roster in the offseason.

When asked about those other spots or the team’s No. 1 priority besides quarterback, lifelong Browns insider Tony Grossi reported that they also needed to go after a defensive tackle (via ESPN Cleveland).

“I think it’s the biggest need other than quarterback in the draft,” Grossi said.

While he knows there are plenty of fans who are fixated on Abdul Carter and how the Penn State defensive end looks like a star in the making, Grossi doesn’t think the position needs strengthening.

Defensive tackle, however, is a different story.

He doesn’t see the team being locked in at the position in the present or the future, so he would look to bolster that unit in the NFL Draft.

The Browns are on the older side of the spectrum in the league.

They’re not an old team, but their roster doesn’t seem to have much young talent.

That’s a byproduct of the Deshaun Watson trade, as they had to give up a myriad of draft picks to get the deal done.

But now that they don’t owe the Houston Texans anymore, they can slowly and steadily fix that.

NEXT:

Bengals Hire Former Browns Assistant