Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns find themselves facing a quarterback dilemma as they might need to assess their young talent sooner rather than later.

Next year’s draft is already generating buzz, and the growing competition makes it crucial for them to understand what they already have on their roster before potentially jumping into what promises to be a fierce battle for top QB prospects.

This urgency could push rookies onto the field earlier than fans might expect.

During a recent segment on the 92.3 The Fan radio show, analyst Nick Pedone offered a bold prediction about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation.

“I do think the Browns try to see what they have in both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the regular season quicker than some fans might realize,” Pedone said.

This strategy actually sounds promising for the Cleveland Browns, especially considering their playoff expectations for next season remain relatively modest.

Sticking with veterans like Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett only makes sense if the rookie quarterbacks clearly need more development time.

While Shedeur Sanders brings significant name recognition to the quarterback room, the Browns selected him in the fifth round after taking Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier.

Gabriel impressed college football fans with his top three finish in Heisman voting last season, but many analysts view Sanders as the quarterback with better long term NFL potential.

Sanders put up impressive numbers in his final year at Colorado, throwing for 37 touchdown passes and leading the nation in completion percentage.

The question of whether the Cleveland Browns will transition to one of their rookie quarterbacks early in the season remains unanswered.

However, all indications suggest that at least one of them will get meaningful playing time next season, barring any unexpected developments that might change the team’s plans.

