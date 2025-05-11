Browns Rookies Had Hilarious Team Photo With Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns held a lot of cards heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with ten picks, including No. 2 overall, and early returns are universally positive coming out of rookie minicamp.

Cleveland has an exciting class of rookies highlighted by a few big names, most notably fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who was recently seen bonding with his new teammates during a funny moment from the rookie class team photo.

The Browns shared a clip on their official X account of the team’s rookie class posing for a photo together, and new running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson could be seen jokingly pushing Sanders to hit his signature emote, where he holds up his wrist to flex his watch.

Q and Samp were messing with Shedeur and trying to hit the ⌚️ in the class photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vy29DPc3gl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 10, 2025

It’s great to see the new running backs forming an early rapport with their new quarterback, though their other new quarterback pictured on the opposite side, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, did not participate in the watch flex emote.

Sanders looked great throughout minicamp, both on and off the field, as he dazzled with perfectly-placed throws dotted all over the field while also chumming it up with the media and getting to know the local reporters.

Sanders and Gabriel will each have a chance to compete for playing time throughout training camp, as the Browns are taking a strength-by-numbers approach to their messy quarterback situation.

The two rookies will be competing with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the Week 1 starting role, but for now, it’s just nice to see the rookies laughing it up and building bonds that will hopefully last a decade or more within the organization.

