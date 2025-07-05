Analyst Makes Case For Browns To Start Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns might be stuck between two paths right now.

On the one hand, the front office and coaching staff might not be able to keep their jobs with another losing season.

On the other hand, what’s best for the immediate future might not be what’s best for the long-term picture.

Analyst Lance Reisland believes they need to focus on the present, which is why he thinks the Browns should start Joe Flacco at quarterback.

“Flacco, in my opinion, allows the guys around them to play fast from Day One,” Reisland said. “They don’t have to go over it on the board as much. They don’t have to walk through it as much. They can get the live action with it.”

Of course, Flacco is already familiar with the offense, and he gave the team its best quarterback play in years during a late-season run in 2023.

Yet, he’s not the long-term solution by any means, and chances are he might not even want to play next season.

Flacco is a solid stopgap, and it’s easy to think that he gives the team the best chance to compete right now.

That doesn’t mean he’s the best option.

First, the Browns need to get everyone on the same page, from the owner all the way to the locker room, to determine how to approach this season.

If they truly believe they can make a postseason run, then Flacco should be the choice.

But if this is a developmental season, or if they want to figure out whether their quarterback of the future is on the roster, there’s little reason to consider Flacco as the starter.

