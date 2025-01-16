Analyst Makes Guarantee On What Browns Will Do With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns decided on their next offensive coordinator, promoting their pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the position this week.

Cleveland selected the 32-year-old coach despite having just one year of NFL experience, overlooking his lack of experience due to the team believing he’ll have a bright future as a coordinator.

Promoting Rees potentially allows the Browns to pair their coordinator with a rookie quarterback in 2025 as Cleveland owns the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While most analysts are unsure what the Browns with the No. 2 pick in April, Dustin Fox believes he knows the answer.

During his appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on Thursday, Fox made a guarantee about what the Browns will do with the high draft pick in April in a discussion related to Rees’ new job.

“To me, does it mean they’re going to draft a quarterback at (number) two? Not because of Tommy Rees. They’re going to draft a quarterback at two because they need a quarterback, and they’ve got a high pick. You may love it. You may hate it. But I guar-(expletive)-tee you they’re going to take a quarterback at No. 2,” Fox said.

.@DustinFox37 GUARANTEES the Cleveland Browns drafts a quarterback with the second overall pick in the NFL Drafthttps://t.co/6OIh5OVTnd pic.twitter.com/0en8v2PHYM — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) January 16, 2025

Before the NFL, Rees was the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame for three years, followed by one season at Alabama.

That means Rees worked with a prospect who is currently not considered a first-round draft pick: Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

That experience with Milroe is part of the discussion surrounding the Browns’ path with the No. 2 pick, and analysts have suggested Cleveland will trade the high selection for more draft capital and select a quarterback in the second round.

