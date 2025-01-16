Browns Nation

Thursday, January 16, 2025
Analyst Makes Guarantee On What Browns Will Do With No. 2 Pick

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
The Cleveland Browns decided on their next offensive coordinator, promoting their pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the position this week.

Cleveland selected the 32-year-old coach despite having just one year of NFL experience, overlooking his lack of experience due to the team believing he’ll have a bright future as a coordinator.

Promoting Rees potentially allows the Browns to pair their coordinator with a rookie quarterback in 2025 as Cleveland owns the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While most analysts are unsure what the Browns with the No. 2 pick in April, Dustin Fox believes he knows the answer.

During his appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on Thursday, Fox made a guarantee about what the Browns will do with the high draft pick in April in a discussion related to Rees’ new job.

“To me, does it mean they’re going to draft a quarterback at (number) two? Not because of Tommy Rees. They’re going to draft a quarterback at two because they need a quarterback, and they’ve got a high pick. You may love it. You may hate it. But I guar-(expletive)-tee you they’re going to take a quarterback at No. 2,” Fox said.

Before the NFL, Rees was the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame for three years, followed by one season at Alabama.

That means Rees worked with a prospect who is currently not considered a first-round draft pick: Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

That experience with Milroe is part of the discussion surrounding the Browns’ path with the No. 2 pick, and analysts have suggested Cleveland will trade the high selection for more draft capital and select a quarterback in the second round.

Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation