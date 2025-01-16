Browns Nation

Thursday, January 16, 2025
NFC QB Linked To Browns As ‘Best Scheme Fit’

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room needs some retooling in the worst possible way.

Even before Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his recovery, the team was already linked to multiple quarterbacks.

Most reports state that they will go after a rookie, but they know they must also add a veteran to start immediately and help them bounce back from a disastrous season.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report pointed out that Kirk Cousins was the best scheme fit for this team:

“Two of Cousins’ best seasons came in 2018 and 2019 under the direction of then-offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who is now the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. Once again, the Browns are searching for a quality starter in the wake of their disastrous Deshaun Watson acquisition,” Sobleski said.

That makes perfect sense, and that’s also why Cousins has been tied to the Browns from the very moment the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench him.

Of course, he didn’t look very good in his lone year with the Falcons, and he’s not necessarily young or has a history of big wins.

Nevertheless, the Falcons didn’t put him in a position to succeed with their offensive scheme.

The Browns made the playoffs with Joe Flacco leading the way, and one could only expect them to fare as well – if not better – under Cousins’ watch.

He’s familiar with Stefanski, and with the Browns’ head coach reportedly set to have the final say in all things offense, he could tailor his offense to the veteran signal-caller.

Cousins will also be motivated to prove he’s still got it after such a disappointing campaign with the Falcons.

On top of that, since the Falcons will be paying for the bulk of his salary, he’s also a perfect fit for what the Browns need financially.

Browns Nation