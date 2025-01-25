Browns Nation

Saturday, January 25, 2025
Analyst Names 1 Free Agent The Browns Should Pursue

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing a critical offseason that could define their future in the competitive AFC North.

After a challenging 2024 season, the team finds itself at a critical juncture, with free agency presenting an essential opportunity to tackle major weaknesses and realign their trajectory.

The most glaring issue lies in their offensive line performance.

Ranked a dismal 29th in PFF’s overall team grade last season, the Browns desperately need upgrades, particularly at the left tackle position.

With Jedrick Wills Jr.’s future uncertain, the team must make strategic moves to rebuild their protection and regain competitive momentum.

PFF Analyst Bradley Locker has a specific recommendation: Cornelius Lucas.

Locker highlighted Lucas’s potential impact in his analysis of free agents every NFL team should pursue in 2025.

“Lucas probably won’t command a boatload of money, but he’d be an upgrade over what Cleveland dealt with this year. The 33-year-old ranks second among pending free-agent tackles in PFF overall grade (74.1), including a 79.1 PFF pass-blocking grade — the second-highest mark of his career. It also helps that Lucas has played at both tackle spots with regularity,” Locker said.

The Browns’ offseason strategy extends beyond Lucas.

They’re potentially eyeing impactful free agents like Khalil Mack and DJ Reed to address team weaknesses.

Equally crucial will be making strategic decisions about retaining key talents like Nick Chubb.

This offseason represents more than just roster adjustments; it’s an opportunity for the Cleveland Browns to rewrite their narrative.

With calculated financial moves and a focused vision, the team can transform its disappointing 2024 season into a launching pad for future success.

Browns Nation