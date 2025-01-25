Andrew Berry Seen At QB Prospect’s Workout

The Cleveland Browns are standing at a critical crossroads with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, facing a pivotal decision about their quarterback future.

With growing uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s performance, the team’s front office is intensely evaluating rookie quarterback prospects who could reshape their trajectory.

The East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas, kicked off the offseason scouting tour with a spotlight-stealing quarterback throwing session.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, considered one of the elite talents in the draft class, immediately drew significant attention with his performance.

Andrew Berry, the Browns’ vice president of football operations and general manager, was personally on-site, closely monitoring the rookie quarterbacks.

The official Shrine Bowl X account captured Berry intently watching the throwing session, signaling the organization’s serious commitment to finding their next potential franchise quarterback.

Berry’s scouting journey has just begun.

Following the Shrine Bowl, he will attend the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, next weekend.

These events represent the initial stages of an extensive evaluation process that could fundamentally alter the Browns’ future.

With the No. 2 draft pick, the Browns are in an enviable position to potentially select a transformative quarterback.

The central question remains: Can Shedeur Sanders, or another prospect, be the answer to Cleveland’s long-standing quarterback challenges?

The Browns’ front office is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of identifying the right talent that can drive the team forward.

