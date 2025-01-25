Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, January 25, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Seen At QB Prospect’s Workout

Andrew Berry Seen At QB Prospect’s Workout

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Andrew Berry Seen At QB Prospect’s Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are standing at a critical crossroads with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, facing a pivotal decision about their quarterback future.

With growing uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s performance, the team’s front office is intensely evaluating rookie quarterback prospects who could reshape their trajectory.

The East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas, kicked off the offseason scouting tour with a spotlight-stealing quarterback throwing session.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, considered one of the elite talents in the draft class, immediately drew significant attention with his performance.

Andrew Berry, the Browns’ vice president of football operations and general manager, was personally on-site, closely monitoring the rookie quarterbacks.

The official Shrine Bowl X account captured Berry intently watching the throwing session, signaling the organization’s serious commitment to finding their next potential franchise quarterback.

Berry’s scouting journey has just begun.

Following the Shrine Bowl, he will attend the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, next weekend.

These events represent the initial stages of an extensive evaluation process that could fundamentally alter the Browns’ future.

With the No. 2 draft pick, the Browns are in an enviable position to potentially select a transformative quarterback.

The central question remains: Can Shedeur Sanders, or another prospect, be the answer to Cleveland’s long-standing quarterback challenges?

The Browns’ front office is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of identifying the right talent that can drive the team forward.

NEXT:  QB Named As 'Perfect Prospect' For Browns In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation