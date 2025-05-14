Analyst Names Browns’ ‘Logical Choice’ To Start At QB

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make.

They have four players competing to be the team’s starting quarterback.

However, as much as that might bring the best out of everybody, the talent pool isn’t that impressive.

Some might even say that the team’s quarterback of the future isn’t on the roster or even in the league yet.

Even so, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report thinks that, of all their options, one might actually turn out to be good.

In his latest column, he argued that the Browns should go with Dillon Gabriel as their starter.

He thinks that he’s young enough to potentially be their guy for years to come, and experienced and skilled enough to make an impact right out of the gate:

“[Dillon] Gabriel is the logical choice to give the Browns a skill set to be competitive, while also igniting some hope for the team’s future. Cleveland simply can’t afford another lost season, and Gabriel provides the best of both worlds based on what’s available,” Sobleski wrote.

That’s a bit of a hot take, considering that Gabriel has always been projected to be a backup at the next level.

That’s also why he spent so much time in college instead of declaring for the NFL Draft years ago.

Then again, it is a fact that the Browns seem to be quite high on him.

They reportedly had him as QB2 in this class behind only Cam Ward, and far ahead of Shedeur Sanders.

They took Sanders because he became a valuable and intriguing pick in the fifth round, but reports state that they always envisioned Gabriel as their guy.

That means that they believe he’s better suited to run their offense, and playing in the right system can do wonders for a quarterback.

