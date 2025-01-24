Analyst Names Browns’ ‘Secret Superstar’ From 2024 Season

The Cleveland Browns are staring down a pivotal offseason with the No. 2 overall draft pick, presenting a golden opportunity to inject fresh talent into their roster.

While a top-tier playmaker could provide an immediate boost, the team’s success hinges on more than just one addition.

Smart money suggests Cleveland will be active in free agency, hunting for budget players who can make meaningful contributions.

Amid these potential moves, one player stands out as a critical retention target: Devin Bush.

The linebacker’s 2024 performance caught the eye of PFF analyst Bradley Locker, who dubbed him a “Secret Superstar” of the season.

Bush’s breakthrough came at a crucial moment, transforming into a defensive difference-maker.

Locker’s breakdown highlights Bush’s remarkable transformation.

“Ironically enough, in a season full of lulls, the Browns may have finally unlocked Bush’s first-round potential. The 26-year-old posted his best career season to date with ease, featuring a 79.2 PFF overall grade that ranked eighth among qualified linebackers. Bush played much better as a downhill linebacker, securing an 86.4 PFF run-defense grade with an 80.6 PFF tackling grade and a 77.5 PFF pass-rushing grade. After a rejuvenating year in Cleveland (albeit on only 497 total snaps), Bush could land a bigger contract than anticipated in free agency.” Locker noted.

The 26-year-old’s rejuvenation could position him for a more lucrative free agency contract than initially anticipated.

Bush’s role dramatically shifted when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a serious neck injury.

His early days in Jim Schwartz’s defensive system were rocky, but as the season progressed, Bush found his rhythm and showcased why he was once a first-round draft pick.

If the Browns can maintain his momentum and make strategic additions this offseason, they might be on the cusp of a significant defensive breakthrough.

The No. 2 draft pick and potential free agency moves could complement Bush’s emerging talents, setting the stage for a potentially transformative year for the Cleveland Browns’ defense.

