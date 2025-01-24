Former Browns Coach Has Honest Admission About Kareem Hunt

Even though the Cleveland Browns are nowhere near the AFC Championship game this season, one of their own will be suiting up on Sunday in hopes of reaching his first Super Bowl.

Former Browns running back Kareem Hunt is once again a prominent member of the Kansas City Chiefs backfield, and one former Browns coach recently made an honest admission about his former RB.

In a recent appearance on The Hanford Dixon Show, former Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell admitted that he “did not get the most out of Kareem” during his time coaching him with the Browns.

Kareem Hunt's former RB coach, Stump Mitchell, talks about how many NFL coaches have not gotten the most out of the back. #DawgPound "I did not get the most out of Kareem." – Former #Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/WAKBYgrYjx — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 24, 2025

Mitchell was the Browns’ running back coach from 2019 through 2023, which overlapped with all five years of Hunt’s tenure with the team.

He praised the Chiefs for reviving Hunt’s career after signing him to replace Isiah Pacheco, who went on injured reserve earlier this season.

Hunt ran for 728 yards and seven touchdowns in his 13 regular season games and had 44 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans.

Mitchell probably didn’t give himself enough credit.

After the Chiefs cut him in 2018, he and the Browns took Hunt on as a reclamation project.

Hunt was a strong complement to Nick Chubb for five years in Cleveland.

Now that he is back where it all started, he is looking to win his first Super Bowl ring.

He’ll have his hands full with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Championship game, somewhere the Browns are hoping to be sooner rather than later.

