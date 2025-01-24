Browns Nation

Friday, January 24, 2025
Former Browns Coach Has Honest Admission About Kareem Hunt

Former Browns Coach Has Honest Admission About Kareem Hunt

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Former Browns Coach Has Honest Admission About Kareem Hunt
(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

 

Even though the Cleveland Browns are nowhere near the AFC Championship game this season, one of their own will be suiting up on Sunday in hopes of reaching his first Super Bowl.

Former Browns running back Kareem Hunt is once again a prominent member of the Kansas City Chiefs backfield, and one former Browns coach recently made an honest admission about his former RB.

In a recent appearance on The Hanford Dixon Show, former Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell admitted that he “did not get the most out of Kareem” during his time coaching him with the Browns.

Mitchell was the Browns’ running back coach from 2019 through 2023, which overlapped with all five years of Hunt’s tenure with the team.

He praised the Chiefs for reviving Hunt’s career after signing him to replace Isiah Pacheco, who went on injured reserve earlier this season.

Hunt ran for 728 yards and seven touchdowns in his 13 regular season games and had 44 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans.

Mitchell probably didn’t give himself enough credit.

After the Chiefs cut him in 2018, he and the Browns took Hunt on as a reclamation project.

Hunt was a strong complement to Nick Chubb for five years in Cleveland.

Now that he is back where it all started, he is looking to win his first Super Bowl ring.

He’ll have his hands full with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Championship game, somewhere the Browns are hoping to be sooner rather than later.

Browns Nation