Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 2, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names ‘Fascinating Matchup’ To Watch In Browns, Broncos Game

Analyst Names ‘Fascinating Matchup’ To Watch In Browns, Broncos Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DENVER - SEPTEMBER 20: Center Casey Wiegmann #62 of the Denver Broncos prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Kyle Orton against the Cleveland Browns during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 20, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 27-6.
(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will look to string wins together for the first time all season.

It’s going to be way easier said than done.

They’re on the road to face the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

That thin mountain air will put their stamina to the test at this point in the season.

But more than that, Sean Payton’s team is playing a great brand of football right now.

Even so, the Browns’ defense could still make life difficult for Bo Nix and his favorite weapons.

At least, that’s how Steven Louis Goldstein of The Athletic feels.

In his preview for this Monday Night Football game, he believes that Denzel Ward and Courtland Sutton might be in for a fascinating matchup.

“One fascinating matchup to watch for is wideout Courtland Sutton against cornerback Denzel Ward. The latter leads football with 17 passes deflected. And Sutton is enjoying his best season since his 2019 Pro Bowl campaign. He’s capable of acrobatic, catch-of-the-year grabs on any drive,” Goldstein said.

Sutton is having a great season with Bo Nix at the helm.

So far, he’s hauled in 57 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s finally benefitting from competent quarterback play, but even when that wasn’t the case, he was still a big-play threat.

Ward, however, can hold his own with the best in the league.

He’s a master at shadowing opposing wideouts and disrupting everything around him, and he will be crucial to slowing down Sutton and the Broncos’ offense.

At this point in the season, the Browns have nothing to lose, which makes them a dangerous team.

At the time of writing, they’re 6.5-point underdogs, and while the Broncos should still win this game, they have the defensive prowess to make this a close one.

NEXT:  Browns Have Concerning All-Time Road Record Against Broncos
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation