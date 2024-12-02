Analyst Names ‘Fascinating Matchup’ To Watch In Browns, Broncos Game

The Cleveland Browns will look to string wins together for the first time all season.

It’s going to be way easier said than done.

They’re on the road to face the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

That thin mountain air will put their stamina to the test at this point in the season.

But more than that, Sean Payton’s team is playing a great brand of football right now.

Even so, the Browns’ defense could still make life difficult for Bo Nix and his favorite weapons.

At least, that’s how Steven Louis Goldstein of The Athletic feels.

In his preview for this Monday Night Football game, he believes that Denzel Ward and Courtland Sutton might be in for a fascinating matchup.

“One fascinating matchup to watch for is wideout Courtland Sutton against cornerback Denzel Ward. The latter leads football with 17 passes deflected. And Sutton is enjoying his best season since his 2019 Pro Bowl campaign. He’s capable of acrobatic, catch-of-the-year grabs on any drive,” Goldstein said.

Sutton is having a great season with Bo Nix at the helm.

So far, he’s hauled in 57 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s finally benefitting from competent quarterback play, but even when that wasn’t the case, he was still a big-play threat.

Ward, however, can hold his own with the best in the league.

He’s a master at shadowing opposing wideouts and disrupting everything around him, and he will be crucial to slowing down Sutton and the Broncos’ offense.

At this point in the season, the Browns have nothing to lose, which makes them a dangerous team.

At the time of writing, they’re 6.5-point underdogs, and while the Broncos should still win this game, they have the defensive prowess to make this a close one.

