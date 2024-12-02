Browns Have Concerning All-Time Road Record Against Broncos

The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are set to clash at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday.

Despite Cleveland’s challenging 3-8 record, the team recently demonstrated its competitive spirit by upsetting division leader Pittsburgh with a 24-19 victory in Week 12.

The Broncos, currently positioned third in the AFC West with a 7-5 record, enter the matchup with a formidable historical advantage.

Their dominance in this long-standing series is concerning: out of 32 total encounters, including three playoff games, Denver has secured 25 victories, leaving Cleveland with a mere 7 wins.

The road has been particularly unforgiving for the Browns.

According to Brownsmuse on X, Cleveland’s away record against the Broncos stands at a disheartening 4-12 all-time, underscoring the uphill battle they face in Denver.

However, the rivalry’s history isn’t without its dramatic moments.

The 2015 game saw the Broncos narrowly winning 26-23 in overtime, while Cleveland surprised everyone with unexpected victories in 2021 (17-14) and 2018 (17-16).

The last Monday Night Football clash between the Browns and Broncos dates back to October 1990, and it was a memorable one.

That day, the Browns found a moment of redemption.

After three painful AFC Championship losses, Cleveland seized a slim victory at Mile High Stadium, clinching a dramatic 30-29 win that gave them a taste of long-awaited satisfaction against their playoff nemesis.

It’s all about climbing the playoff ladder, and for the Browns, it’s a chance to salvage pride and momentum in a challenging year.

NEXT:

Browns Are Underdogs For Matchup With Broncos