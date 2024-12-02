Browns Nation

Sunday, December 1, 2024
Browns Have Concerning All-Time Road Record Against Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos catches the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are set to clash at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday.

Despite Cleveland’s challenging 3-8 record, the team recently demonstrated its competitive spirit by upsetting division leader Pittsburgh with a 24-19 victory in Week 12.

The Broncos, currently positioned third in the AFC West with a 7-5 record, enter the matchup with a formidable historical advantage.

Their dominance in this long-standing series is concerning: out of 32 total encounters, including three playoff games, Denver has secured 25 victories, leaving Cleveland with a mere 7 wins.

The road has been particularly unforgiving for the Browns.

According to Brownsmuse on X, Cleveland’s away record against the Broncos stands at a disheartening 4-12 all-time, underscoring the uphill battle they face in Denver.

However, the rivalry’s history isn’t without its dramatic moments.

The 2015 game saw the Broncos narrowly winning 26-23 in overtime, while Cleveland surprised everyone with unexpected victories in 2021 (17-14) and 2018 (17-16).

The last Monday Night Football clash between the Browns and Broncos dates back to October 1990, and it was a memorable one.

That day, the Browns found a moment of redemption.

After three painful AFC Championship losses, Cleveland seized a slim victory at Mile High Stadium, clinching a dramatic 30-29 win that gave them a taste of long-awaited satisfaction against their playoff nemesis.

It’s all about climbing the playoff ladder, and for the Browns, it’s a chance to salvage pride and momentum in a challenging year.

Browns Nation