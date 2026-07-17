Analyst Reveals Why Todd Monken Could Shock The AFC

The 2026 NFL season is officially less than two months away, and we’ve reached the point in the offseason where fans and analysts start breaking down teams in great detail. More and more analysis is being done to try and figure out who the best teams will be, and in general, predictions are being made about how teams will fare.

The Cleveland Browns are one of the more interesting teams heading into 2026. They’ve only won eight games over the past two seasons, which could indicate that they’re in for another rough year.

However, the Browns have made a lot of improvements to both sides of the ball, especially the offense. There’s also a fair bit of cautious optimism surrounding Todd Monken, as his experiences and offensive success in Baltimore have fans excited about what he can do in Cleveland.

Analyst Emory Hunt added to this excitement in a recent video shared via Cleveland.com on YouTube, giving a glowing endorsement for Monken.

“Now, you add Todd Monken, who has gotten the most out of every offense he’s worked with. I talk about Nick Mullens at Southern Miss in 2015. You go back to his first two years in Tampa, where he had a top-10 offense in his first year, and then the second year, No. 1 passing offense, No. 3 offense as a whole. Then, you look at what he did in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson had the best passing season in NFL history. You even go back to Georgia and what he did with Stetson Bennett, who threw 29 touchdown passes the year they won the National Championship. They haven’t thrown 29 touchdown passes since. Why wouldn’t I think Monken, with a collection of eight first- and second-round talents, can get the most out of his offense?” Hunt said.

Hunt pointed to the talent that the Browns have added and are working with on offense, noting that they have eight players who were either first- or second-round draft picks. Talent has been a consistent issue for the Browns on offense, as they haven’t made a lot of investments on that side of the ball, but things have completely changed in that respect.

The front office recognized that they needed better talent in the building if they wanted to compete, and put their money where their mouth was in free agency and in the draft. This team is now loaded with interesting options that could make them better from Week 1, so it’s largely up to Monken and his staff to put the right schemes in place to make them as successful as possible.

The quarterback position is the biggest question mark at this point, so it will be interesting to see what that looks like when the season starts.

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