Former Browns OL Linked To AFC East Team

The Cleveland Browns’ roster is slated to look a whole lot different in 2026, particularly in the trenches. Obviously, Myles Garrett is a huge loss on the defensive line, but all five starting offensive linemen from 2025 are gone and have been replaced with what the fans are hoping will be a much-improved collective line.

Of last year’s linemen, Wyatt Teller has signed a big deal with the Houston Texans, Joel Bitonio has retired, and Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson are both still free agents. Last year’s starting center Ethan Pocic is also still a free agent, but one AFC East team was recently linked to him and could soon inquire about his services.

New York Jets insider Paul Andrew Esden Jr. recently posted an idea of the Jets kicking the tires on Pocic. Now that the former Browns center is healthy and ready to roll, he believes it’s time for the Jets to see if there’s a potential match there.

“The Jets absolutely need to kick the tires on newly healthy ex-Browns starting center Ethan Pocic. Let’s not get complacent with Josh Myers. Bring in competition. Force him to win/earn the job & add critical depth because it’s unlikely that you will go back-to-back seasons with full health on the OL during the regular season. You can never have enough Brutus Beefcake on the OL! This move makes too much sense not to happen,” Esden posted.

The #Jets absolutely need to kick the tires on newly healthy ex-#Browns starting center Ethan Pocic. Let's not get complacent with Josh Myers. Bring in competition. Force him to win/earn the job & add critical depth because it's unlikely that you will go back-to-back seasons… — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 16, 2026

Josh Myers is currently the starting center on New York’s depth chart and is heading into the first year of his new two-year deal with the team. He started at center for the Jets in 2025 after playing out his rookie contract with the Green Bay Packers, but he has had a number of injuries over the years and isn’t exactly locked in as a long-term can’t-miss solution at center despite starting 73 games in his career thus far.

Pocic has a ton of experience and turns 31 soon, so he should have plenty left in the tank. How much remains to be seen, but perhaps the Jets and other teams were turned off by the fact that the Browns made little to no effort to retain his services this offseason.

As for Cleveland, the offense should be in good hands with Elgton Jenkins as Pocic’s heir.

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Browns Insider Breaks Down Real Story Behind Myles Garrett's Exit