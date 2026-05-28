Analyst Says Browns QB Looks ‘1000% Better’ Than Last Year

The Cleveland Browns need to decide what they are going to do with Shedeur Sanders in the new season. Will he be the team’s starting quarterback, or will he be demoted to a backup player? No one is quite sure what lies ahead for him.

However, as more reports come out from inside the team’s OTAs, it is clear that Sanders is looking impressive right now. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo reiterated that and stated his belief that Sanders is going to get his shot in the new season.

Rizzo isn’t sure how it’ll happen or when, but he firmly believes that Sanders will be the starting quarterback at some point this season.

“Shedeur, you’re gonna get your shot. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. I just know, in my heart, that at some point this year, that kid’s going to be thrust into the starting job, and I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people. From what I’ve seen, he looks 1000% better than last year at this time,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo thinks that Shedeur looks better in OTAs than he did last year. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/zB7AoNsdKU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 28, 2026

Looking 1000 percent better is undoubtedly a great thing, especially since many Browns fans felt that Sanders was improving the more that he played last season.

However, the uncertainty about what’s next for him doesn’t sit right with some people. They want the Browns to commit to the young player and prove that they are 100 percent behind him. Right now, it seems like the Browns aren’t willing to do that.

In what scenario will Sanders get the chance to be a starter again? Rizzo said he foresees that happening, but why and when? Will it be because Watson gets hurt, or will the Browns run out of faith in him? Will Sanders only be a temporary starter, or will he keep that for good? Every time people talk about Sanders and his future role with the team, it feels like more questions are asked.

Everything remains murky, though most insiders agree he looks really good right now.

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Analyst Says One Browns QB Looks 'Really Good' In OTAs