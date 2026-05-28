© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, May 28, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns QB Looks ‘1000% Better’ Than Last Year

Analyst Says Browns QB Looks ‘1000% Better’ Than Last Year

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Analyst Says Browns QB Looks ‘1000% Better’ Than Last Year
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to decide what they are going to do with Shedeur Sanders in the new season. Will he be the team’s starting quarterback, or will he be demoted to a backup player? No one is quite sure what lies ahead for him.

However, as more reports come out from inside the team’s OTAs, it is clear that Sanders is looking impressive right now. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo reiterated that and stated his belief that Sanders is going to get his shot in the new season.

Rizzo isn’t sure how it’ll happen or when, but he firmly believes that Sanders will be the starting quarterback at some point this season.

“Shedeur, you’re gonna get your shot. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. I just know, in my heart, that at some point this year, that kid’s going to be thrust into the starting job, and I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people. From what I’ve seen, he looks 1000% better than last year at this time,” Rizzo said.

Looking 1000 percent better is undoubtedly a great thing, especially since many Browns fans felt that Sanders was improving the more that he played last season.

However, the uncertainty about what’s next for him doesn’t sit right with some people. They want the Browns to commit to the young player and prove that they are 100 percent behind him. Right now, it seems like the Browns aren’t willing to do that.

In what scenario will Sanders get the chance to be a starter again? Rizzo said he foresees that happening, but why and when? Will it be because Watson gets hurt, or will the Browns run out of faith in him? Will Sanders only be a temporary starter, or will he keep that for good? Every time people talk about Sanders and his future role with the team, it feels like more questions are asked.

Everything remains murky, though most insiders agree he looks really good right now.

NEXT:  Analyst Says One Browns QB Looks 'Really Good' In OTAs
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation