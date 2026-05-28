Browns Being Connected To Interesting QB Prospect

The 2026 NFL season hasn’t even started, but some analysts and fans are already planning ahead and picturing what 2027 will look like. Before long, the next draft will be here, and teams will be trying to secure the next big-star talent. In a new piece for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski envisioned who the Cleveland Browns could go with in the 2027 draft.

He predicted that the Browns would pursue Drew Mestemaker, the young quarterback who previously played for North Texas and is about to start his first year with Oklahoma State.

“Since this scenario has Cleveland sitting among the top four picks, the Browns didn’t have a quality 2026 campaign. Drew Mestemaker should put up massive numbers again this fall after following his head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State. Mestemaker led the FBS last season with 4,379 passing yards and an average of 9.5 yards per pass attempt. He can be the exact type of gunslinger to thrive under Monken’s supervision,” Sobleski wrote.

If Mestemaker has a massive junior year with Oklahoma State, he could be one of the most talked-about quarterback prospects coming into 2027. At 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, he has prototypical size.

Mestemaker and his coach, Eric Morris, already created a relationship together at North Texas, and now both of them are headed to Oklahoma State. That bond could work well for both of them.

As for the Browns, it’s interesting that even a whole year before the next draft, analysts and experts are already talking about them choosing a quarterback.

Before more predictions about the team’s future can be made, the Browns have to get through 2026. Of course, that means they have to figure out who will be their starting quarterback and see what they can achieve.

If things don’t work out with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, you can bet that more and more mock drafts will picture the team looking for more QB support.

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