Insider Reveals What Losing QB Battle Would Mean For Shedeur Sanders

The decision on whether or not Shedeur Sanders is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season will have ramifications further down the depth chart. It could ultimately determine if Sanders is still on the team when the 2026 campaign begins.

If Sanders can’t beat out Deshaun Watson for the starting job in the open competition being conducted by head coach Todd Monken, his spot on the roster could be in jeopardy. He could also ask to be traded or released in order to find a better opportunity with another team.

If Sanders, or his family, does make that request, insider Tony Grossi said he doesn’t believe the Browns would grant it, as they are likely to need him to be Watson’s backup, especially if Dillon Gabriel proves he isn’t up to the task.

“They’re not going to accommodate Shedeur just to accommodate him. For that to happen, Gabriel’s gotta look better. You’re getting rid of what you still might think is an asset, and you might need an asset. If Gabriel doesn’t look good, they’re not going to part with Shedeur. It’s dependent on Watson and Gabriel looking good. Andrew loves to trade for a fifth-round pick, so I don’t know,” Grossi said.

“Is there a world where Coach Prime goes and says ‘my boy doesn’t have a chance here, can we go somewhere else?’,” – Rizz on the Browns not fully investing in Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/f2KcX6djXk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 18, 2026

If both Watson and Gabriel are seen as better players during this preseason, that could change the equation for Sanders significantly. With sixth-round pick Taylen Green virtually assured to be on the team as a developmental quarterback, the Browns may not have the room, or the inclination, to hang on to both Gabriel and Sanders.

It is worth remembering that Gabriel was the first choice to take over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback when Joe Flacco was benched last season. Though many people are writing that off as a result of former head coach Kevin Stefanski’s affinity for Gabriel and aversion to Sanders, it is possible that if Gabriel had not been injured in Week 11, Sanders wouldn’t have played at all as a rookie.

Fans and analysts are predicting that Sanders will improve over last season, but very few are making the same observation about Gabriel, who may have more of the traits Monken wants from his quarterback. Even though it is seen as unlikely, if Gabriel outplays Sanders leading up to this season, the Browns may not have a need for both of them.

Of course, one injury could change things significantly, so it is probably worth exercising some patience while this quarterback situation plays out.

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