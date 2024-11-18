Analyst Says It Would Be ‘Idiotic’ If Browns Made 1 Change

The 2024 season has not gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns.

Despite some preseason optimism, the Browns’ record on the year has fallen to 2-8, effectively knocking them out of the playoff race.

With their record being the way that it is, and when hearing about the attitudes in the locker room, it can be easy to make Kevin Stefanski the team’s scapegoat.

Head coaches are typically blamed for a team’s shortcomings, even when they have limited talent to work with.

Some fans are calling for him to be fired, while other fans and analysts have indicated that he’s not the problem.

When talking about the situation on X, Ben Axelrod called it an “idiotic” proposal to get rid of Stefanski, adding that he’d be a hot commodity for teams looking for new head coaches.

I still think it would be idiotic to fire Stefanski, who would instantly become one of the top head coaching candidates in the league. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 17, 2024

Stefanski has been well received in Cleveland, for the most part, which could be a sign that it’s not his time to go yet.

The Browns have gone through so many coaching and quarterback changes throughout the years, and they’ve lacked a certain consistency that other teams in the league tend to have.

It will be interesting to see what moves they make in the offseason, and if they’ll focus on re-shaping the roster, the coaching staff, or a mixture of the two.

The AFC North isn’t going to get any easier anytime soon, with the three other teams in the division looking like they’ll be fighting for the top spot for the foreseeable future.

