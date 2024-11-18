Jameis Winston, Jerry Jeudy Made Franchise History On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had much to celebrate this year.

From Deshaun Watson falling to another season-ending injury to the team’s record not being what they expected, this year has been filled with many disappointments.

However, that’s not to say that things have been all bad.

Jameis Winston is now their starting quarterback, a player who is generally well-liked in the locker room, and a welcomed presence for this team.

While Winston hasn’t had a lot of luck in the win/loss column, he has provided some high-energy plays that have brought a spark to this offense.

One of those plays came in Week 11 against the Saints, as Winston and Jerry Jeudy connected for an 89-yard touchdown pass.

This play was something to watch in the moment, but it was also a record-setting performance.

As Andrew Siciliano pointed out on X, this was the fourth-longest pass play in Browns history.

Jameis Winston's 89-yard TD to Jerry Jeudy was the 4th-longest pass play in Browns history. Jeff Garcia to Andre' Davis for 99 yards is still the leader in the clubhouse. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 17, 2024

Siciliano highlighted Jeff Garcia and Andre Davis’ play for 99 yards, which is the longest in team history.

Even though Winston and Jeudy didn’t set the record, they did connect for the longest play of the Browns’ season.

Jeudy has started to find a role for himself in this offense, something he didn’t necessarily have in Denver.

Regardless of who his quarterback is next season, assuming the Browns keep him around, Jeudy could be a major piece of this team’s rebuild, should they take that route.

He has established himself as a bonafide WR1, a trait that hadn’t been attributed to him at this point in his career.

