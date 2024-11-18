Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston, Jerry Jeudy Made Franchise History On Sunday

Jameis Winston, Jerry Jeudy Made Franchise History On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Jerry Jeudy #3, Jameis Winston #5 and Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had much to celebrate this year.

From Deshaun Watson falling to another season-ending injury to the team’s record not being what they expected, this year has been filled with many disappointments.

However, that’s not to say that things have been all bad.

Jameis Winston is now their starting quarterback, a player who is generally well-liked in the locker room, and a welcomed presence for this team.

While Winston hasn’t had a lot of luck in the win/loss column, he has provided some high-energy plays that have brought a spark to this offense.

One of those plays came in Week 11 against the Saints, as Winston and Jerry Jeudy connected for an 89-yard touchdown pass.

This play was something to watch in the moment, but it was also a record-setting performance.

As Andrew Siciliano pointed out on X, this was the fourth-longest pass play in Browns history.

Siciliano highlighted Jeff Garcia and Andre Davis’ play for 99 yards, which is the longest in team history.

Even though Winston and Jeudy didn’t set the record, they did connect for the longest play of the Browns’ season.

Jeudy has started to find a role for himself in this offense, something he didn’t necessarily have in Denver.

Regardless of who his quarterback is next season, assuming the Browns keep him around, Jeudy could be a major piece of this team’s rebuild, should they take that route.

He has established himself as a bonafide WR1, a trait that hadn’t been attributed to him at this point in his career.

NEXT:  Amari Cooper Takes Jab At Browns After Bills' Win
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation