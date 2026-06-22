Analyst Sets A Win Total For Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 season with more roster optimism than they have had in years, and Scott Petrak put a number on exactly how much that improved talent could translate into wins. Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Petrak spoke about what this team could accomplish this season.

Petrak believes there is enough talent on the roster to win 7 games, even with average quarterback play.

“I think talent wise, there’s reason to believe the offense can be significantly better, and if the quarterback play is average, I think this team can win 7 games because outside of quarterback, I don’t have a ton of questions about this roster,” Petrak said.

"I think talent-wise, there's reason to believe the offense can be significantly better…and if the QB play is average, I think this team can win 7 games because outside of QB, I don't have a ton of questions about this roster." 🚨 @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the… pic.twitter.com/Z2kIKQmPts — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 22, 2026

The team made plenty of improvements on offense this offseason. Spencer Fano gives this team real hope at left tackle after years of instability. Quinshon Judkins is being viewed by national analysts as a legitimate X factor capable of clearing 1,000 rushing yards behind that retooled line. The receiver room added KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston through the draft, while Isaiah Bond has reportedly turned himself into a genuine weapon heading into year 2, and Harold Fannin already established himself as one of the most productive tight ends in the league relative to his target share as a rookie.

The defensive side of the ball carries its own version of this same optimism, even after trading Myles Garrett. Jared Verse has drawn praise from multiple voices inside the building for his early impact and leadership, Mason Graham is being described by his own position coach as dangerous heading into year 2, and Grant Delpit continues to anchor a secondary that the front office clearly wants to extend and keep intact.

Whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders ultimately wins the job, both carry real questions. Watson’s injury history and inconsistent play since arriving in Cleveland make banking on anything beyond average production a real gamble, while Sanders’ rookie season produced both flashes of potential and some concerns that showed up in college.

7 wins would represent genuine progress for an organization that has dealt with far more difficult seasons in recent memory. But finally getting great quarterback play would be an even better story. A story of the Browns surprising everyone and potentially even making the playoffs.

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