Browns Land At No. 1 On A Surprising National List

The Cleveland Browns made arguably the biggest move of the entire NFL offseason when they traded two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. It followed the hiring of one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history, and the addition of a 10-player class from the 2026 NFL Draft.

The moves all seem to be working out in the Browns’ favor, based on the encouraging reviews from their minicamps and OTAs. Even the loss of Garrett, who is coming off the NFL record for sacks in a season, has been positively offset by the addition of Jared Verse in that deal.

With that in mind, CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards has named the Browns the biggest winners of the NFL offseason, interestingly, three spots ahead of the Rams at No. 4.

“Who won the offseason? 1. Browns,” CBS Sports posted.

Agree or disagree? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hLDhvgOl12 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 22, 2026

The top three teams named by Edwards may have had the furthest to go, with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 2 and the New York Jets at No. 3. The Raiders also have a new head coach and were able to add quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Jets selected edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 while adding several veteran free agents to their defense and re-signing running back Breece Hall.

The Rams and Browns will inevitably be linked by the Garrett trade, after Los Angeles also added cornerback Trent McDuffie in another blockbuster deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, who happen to be at No. 6 on Edwards’ list. The Tennessee Titans, another team with a new head coach and a high draft pick in wide receiver Carnell Tate, are at No. 5.

Cleveland arguably has the best rookie class entering the league, with tackle Spencer Fano and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston leading the way. They also have an improved culture under Todd Monken, although they still have significant questions at quarterback.

Whether all of this new personnel results in more wins remains to be seen, but there is an optimism around the Browns that has been lacking in the past.

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