Analyst Urges Browns To Make Stunning Pick At No. 6

Even before last season came to an end, many Cleveland Browns fans said the team needed to focus on acquiring offensive help in the upcoming draft. But if a defensive superstar-in-the-making was still available when the Browns’ No. 6 rolled around, would they take a chance on him?

Writing on social media, Lance Reisland talked about Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, and made it clear: if Downs is still on the board at No. 6, the Browns should make a move for him.

Reisland thinks he’s a player who will “change the narrative” and “make plays in big moments.”

“I have Caleb Downs as the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 draft. If he’s there at 6 for the Cleveland Browns, I’m not hesitating. These are the guys who change the narrative, make plays in big moments, and control the field. One-high, in the box… dynamic,” Reisland said.

I have Caleb Downs as the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 draft. If he’s there at 6 for the Cleveland Browns, I’m not hesitating. These are the guys who change the narrative, make plays in big moments, and control the field. One-high, in the box… dynamic. #Browns — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) April 18, 2026

Reisland is ranking Downs as the best overall player in the draft, while other analysts have put him in the top ten or top five. It’s obvious that he is one of the most talked-about and exciting prospects in the draft.

If Downs hasn’t been selected when the Browns’ first pick comes up, they will have to make a tough decision. If they pass on him, they will be losing their chance at a young superstar who could make the team’s defense even stronger.

However, going with Downs would also mean they’d lose their best chance at bolstering their lacking offense.

General manager Andrew Berry has repeatedly said that he’s focused on simply picking the best player available when each pick comes up. Yet, most people assume he’s got his mind set on going with offense over defense.

Still, seeing Downs without a home in the league when the Browns get their first draft pick might change Berry’s thinking.

This rookie could be too good to pass up.

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