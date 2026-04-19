Zion Johnson Reveals Todd Monken’s Message To The Browns

Zion Johnson is one of the new faces joining the Cleveland Browns, and he is getting used to the most important figures on the team. And perhaps no one in the Browns organization is more vital than the team’s new head coach, Todd Monken.

In a clip shared by the Browns on social media, Johnson talked about the message that Monken shared with his team. He showed them footage of a well-executed play and talked about how players don’t just come with strength and skill, but also the right kind of energy.

His message to the team, according to Johnson, was all about executing well.

“Effort and energy. A lot of it is going to be energy, effort, physicality. But more than anything is execution,” Johnson said of Monken’s comments to the Browns.

“Almost gets you beat,” he added.

Johnson was one of the biggest acquisitions by the Browns in the offseason after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s not one of the most popular or well-known guards in the league, but he is looking to immediately become a crucial part of the Browns and their rebuilding process.

Monken is in a similar situation. This will be his first head coaching job, and he has a ton to prove. His comments to the media have been received quite well by many Browns fans because they believe that he has the right attitude and is focused on fostering a more winning environment and attitude up and down the roster.

He is zeroed in on how the team executes its plays, and has also said that he wants to help his players dig deeper and find new ways to score. He isn’t getting a totally revamped roster, so it’s up to him to inspire and guide many of the same players who were on the team last year.

When Monken says that “almost gets you beat,” he is stating that he isn’t aiming to just make the team “good enough.”

He has high hopes and big expectations for this team and is letting his players know that he will ask a lot of them.

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