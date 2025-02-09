Analyst Urges Jimmy Haslam To Make Bold Change With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot lately.

Myles Garrett’s trade request, however, may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The trade request has led several fans and analysts to ask for Andrew Berry to be fired.

Considering that, Adam Gerstenhaber thinks it’s time for Jimmy Haslam to pull the plug on Berry and support Kevin Stefanski.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Gerstenhaber urged Haslam to fire Andrew Berry and Paul DePodesta. Then, he believes that he should let Stefanski know that he and Stefanski will find the right GM to make the team a winner.

He also thinks that Haslam should let Stefanski know that, while he won’t get to choose the players, he will be in full charge of decision-making.

Myles Garrett’s trade request essentially says that he doesn’t trust this current brass of decision-makers.

He doesn’t seem to believe they’re going to be able to get things right before it’s too late.

That’s not exactly a vote of confidence, and it would be extremely difficult for the team to make a convincing pitch to any free agent.

If the superstar and franchise player doesn’t trust the front office, why would any other player?

This isn’t a good situation to be in, and as much as Berry might not be the only one to blame for this situation, someone has to pay the price.

