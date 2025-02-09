Former Player Urges Browns Not To Draft 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have a void at the quarterback position for the upcoming season.

Last year’s starter Deshaun Watson is projected to miss most of the year after he reinjured his Achilles tendon during rehab, an issue that required a second surgery.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston ended his one-year stint in Cleveland after the regular season, although the Browns could re-sign him to another contract during the offseason.

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson the only healthy quarterback on the roster for 2025, the Browns are expected to address this position in either free agency or the draft.

Although the majority of analysts have focused on Cleveland potentially taking a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, the Browns could also decide to wait until later in the draft to pick a signal-caller.

Former NFL player Shaun King believes one name should not be linked to the Browns’ search.

King explained his stance about Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a recent interview, noting that he believes Gabriel will not have a successful future in the league.

“I think his skill set only fits one specific type of offense, and that’s going to be like that Art Briles, Baylor system where he can throw a lot of screens, where a lot of it kind of zone reads, uptempo, fast-paced stuff. Not a whole lot of NFL teams run that,” King said.

Gabriel played at three different schools during his collegiate career, starting with UCF before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.

Where Dillon Gabriel shines is the deep game. Aggressive and accurate. 48 yards opposite boundary.#NFLdraft #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Z8x3Eggs1D — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 8, 2025

After two seasons with the Sooners, Gabriel moved to Oregon for his final year, leading the Ducks to a 13-0 start and the top seed in the college football playoffs.

